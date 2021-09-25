Klimatas 24-Hour Volume Tops $48.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $5,865.63 and approximately $48.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.