Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Holdings Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $694,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 53,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 271,785 shares of company stock worth $24,288,634 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $1,929,320. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

KOD opened at $102.00 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.