Komodo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.69 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $115.76 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.33 or 0.00257424 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00123947 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00151065 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000992 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,975,977 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

