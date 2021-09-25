Korea Investment CORP Acquires 23,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of The Travelers Companies worth $18,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $156.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.36 and its 200 day moving average is $154.81. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.96 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

