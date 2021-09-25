Korea Investment CORP Acquires 5,100 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $23,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 130.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $303.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.28 and its 200 day moving average is $290.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

