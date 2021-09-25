Korea Investment CORP Buys 109,400 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 196,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

