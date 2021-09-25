Korea Investment CORP Buys 1,388,200 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 1,635.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.89% of Momo worth $22,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Momo by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 655,039 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 82.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Momo by 81.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth $2,731,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.