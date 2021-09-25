Korea Investment CORP Buys 158,700 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 295.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

