Korea Investment CORP Buys 209,200 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Manulife Financial worth $27,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

