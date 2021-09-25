Korea Investment CORP Buys 25,700 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $25,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $343.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total value of $511,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,016 shares of company stock worth $58,119,830. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

