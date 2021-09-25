Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 1.07% of REGENXBIO worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

