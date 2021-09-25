Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $24,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

