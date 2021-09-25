Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Halliburton worth $20,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $513,272,000 after buying an additional 433,396 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,453,000 after buying an additional 8,131,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after buying an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

