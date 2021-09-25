Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of AutoZone worth $26,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,704.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,603.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,497.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $30.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

