Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $344.93 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.72 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.17.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Truist raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

