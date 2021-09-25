Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of CGI worth $21,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 37.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,172,000 after purchasing an additional 127,701 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 236,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

