Korea Investment CORP Has $18.56 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 422.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Incyte worth $18,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $69.00 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

