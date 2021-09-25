Korea Investment CORP Has $23.59 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $23,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.47.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.