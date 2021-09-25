Korea Investment CORP Has $25.44 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 744,275 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.19% of Vipshop worth $25,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

VIPS stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.