Korea Investment CORP Has $33.60 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

NYSE:PLD opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.