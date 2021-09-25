Korea Investment CORP Purchases 133,321 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,321 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Stellantis worth $29,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLA opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

