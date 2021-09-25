Korea Investment CORP Purchases 29,900 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $21,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,374,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after purchasing an additional 870,800 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,436,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 694,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $96.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

