Korea Investment CORP Sells 7,800 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $22,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,923,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1,648.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,916 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of NetEase by 2,229.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 465,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,106,000 after purchasing an additional 445,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 506.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 359,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.34. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

