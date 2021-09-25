Korea Investment CORP Sells 87,964 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 87,964 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in eBay were worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

