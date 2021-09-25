Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $27,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after buying an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after buying an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,304,000 after buying an additional 262,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,556,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,757,000 after buying an additional 109,746 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO opened at $101.50 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.