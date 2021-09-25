Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,008,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.53. The company has a market capitalization of $348.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

