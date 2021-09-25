Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,425.52. 2,116,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,504. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,418.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,351.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.
AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
