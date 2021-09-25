Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,425.52. 2,116,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,504. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,418.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,351.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

