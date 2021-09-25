Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 4,770,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,525. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

