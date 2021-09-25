Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,480 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up about 5.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of NetEase worth $186,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth $58,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NetEase by 31.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,173. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.34.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $34.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

