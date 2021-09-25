Kwikswap Protocol Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 492.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 475.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003244 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

