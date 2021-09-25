KZ Cash (KZC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,865.02

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 47.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,865.02 and approximately $7.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001564 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00039837 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.16 or 0.00969988 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

