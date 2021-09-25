L & S Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 8,272 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

NYSE:XPO opened at $85.48 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.55.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

