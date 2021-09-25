L & S Advisors Inc Trims Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,182 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,530,917.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,578.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock worth $269,476,131. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

