Landbox Price Tops $0.0028 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 38% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $211,611.87 and approximately $7,448.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 40% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00103358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00134262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,439.69 or 1.00244638 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.77 or 0.06726566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00762771 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

