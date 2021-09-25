LCMS Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, LCMS has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LCMS coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. LCMS has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $488,463.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00070463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00105942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00141612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,717.68 or 0.99979525 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.76 or 0.06732975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.00762346 BTC.

LCMS Coin Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

