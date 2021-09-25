Lead Wallet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $311,596.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $4.04 million and $311,596.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00106087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00142563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,636.75 or 0.99949403 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.08 or 0.06735092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.00764535 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars.

