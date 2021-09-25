Lethean (LTHN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $679,545.71

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Lethean has a market cap of $679,545.71 and approximately $812.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,630.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.77 or 0.06809165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00354676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $510.92 or 0.01198489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00110486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.00553748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.89 or 0.00525180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00314779 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

