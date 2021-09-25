LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. LG Display has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Comerica Bank increased its position in LG Display by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 525.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 79,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $1,156,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

