LGCY Network (LGCY) Market Cap Tops $148.03 Million

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $148.03 million and approximately $625,191.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00125877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042771 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

