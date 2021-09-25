LHT Price Tops $0.0028 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. LHT has a market cap of $140,264.03 and approximately $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005322 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011882 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.