Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LI. decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ LI opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -163.19 and a beta of 1.82. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 131.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560,227 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 766.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Li Auto by 61.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,172 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Li Auto by 252.7% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Li Auto by 141.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

