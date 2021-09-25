Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.47.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LI. decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
NASDAQ LI opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -163.19 and a beta of 1.82. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $47.70.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.