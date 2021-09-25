Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.24. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 37.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $117.46. 576,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

