LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $50,879.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.12 million and $50,879.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00053785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043403 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,056,963,704 coins and its circulating supply is 1,056,191,271 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.