Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Holdings Raised by Patriot Financial Partners GP LP

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the quarter. Limestone Bancorp comprises approximately 1.8% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP owned 4.83% of Limestone Bancorp worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 63,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 29,134 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LMST. TheStreet upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 38,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,258. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

