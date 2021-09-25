LINKA (LINKA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,799.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $5,799.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINKA has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00126095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043163 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

