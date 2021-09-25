LinkEye (LET) Achieves Market Cap of $5.65 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, LinkEye has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $170,750.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00068290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00138061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,493.21 or 0.99866504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.85 or 0.06742305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00758529 BTC.

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

