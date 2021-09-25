Litecoin Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $1,462.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.08 million and $1,462.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,001.46 or 0.99604271 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 740,915,262 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

