Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.93 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $148.80 or 0.00349501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $9.93 billion and approximately $2.75 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

