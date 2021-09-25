Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 317.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 1.23% of Livent worth $38,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at $3,872,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Livent by 7.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 7.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,060,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 91,038 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

LTHM traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $23.96. 1,811,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

