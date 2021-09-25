LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of LivePerson worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after acquiring an additional 584,693 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 196,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,952,000 after acquiring an additional 86,357 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

LPSN stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

